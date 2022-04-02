Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $144,684.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00271799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

