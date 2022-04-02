Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $65.67 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

