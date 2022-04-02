LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $15.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

