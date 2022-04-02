LinkEye Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. LinkEye has a market cap of $1.99 million and $66,231.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.22 or 0.07477905 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.15 or 1.00218870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

