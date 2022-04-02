LiquidApps 1-Day Volume Tops $13,475.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $13,475.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

