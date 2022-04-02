Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,234,440 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

