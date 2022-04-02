Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $107,378.65 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.39 or 0.99953413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002486 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

