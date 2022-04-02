Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.