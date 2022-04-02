Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

LBLCF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

