Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last ninety days.

L opened at C$110.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$67.74 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$36.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

