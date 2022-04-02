Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.76

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.76 and traded as high as C$112.77. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$110.88, with a volume of 422,103 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.76. The company has a market cap of C$36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,158,203.13. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,318,294. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last three months.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

