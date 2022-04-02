Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. Lonza Group has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

