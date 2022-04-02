Lotto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,627.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Lotto has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $2,627.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00272612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.