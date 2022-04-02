Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

