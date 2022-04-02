LSV Asset Management Acquires 156,425 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,425 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $91,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

