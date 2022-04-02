LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.36% of Redwood Trust worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

