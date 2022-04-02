LSV Asset Management Buys 44,400 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Evergy worth $97,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

