LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.74% of ScanSource worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

