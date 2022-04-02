LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of Shoe Carnival worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

