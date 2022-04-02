LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.70% of KB Home worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

