LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.77% of Aaron’s worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

