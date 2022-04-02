LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.08% of Kforce worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

KFRC stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

