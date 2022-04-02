LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.91% of Sleep Number worth $50,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.