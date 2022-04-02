LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $71,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 47,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.16.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

