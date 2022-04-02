LSV Asset Management Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of CNX Resources worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

