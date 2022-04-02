LSV Asset Management Has $106.05 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $106,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of ADM opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

