LSV Asset Management Has $16.70 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of B. Riley Financial worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

