LSV Asset Management Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

