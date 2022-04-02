LSV Asset Management Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,694 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

