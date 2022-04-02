LSV Asset Management Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABR opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

