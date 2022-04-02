LSV Asset Management Has $50.90 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of NetApp worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

