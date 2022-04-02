LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $107,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

