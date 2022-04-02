LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.86% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $381.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

