LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

