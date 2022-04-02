LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.71% of Resolute Forest Products worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

