LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.81% of Hawaiian worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.