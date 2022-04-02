LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

