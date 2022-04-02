LSV Asset Management Purchases 131,076 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 442.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

NYSE CVX opened at $164.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

