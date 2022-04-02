LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.70% of Hillenbrand worth $101,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.