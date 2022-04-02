LSV Asset Management Sells 11,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

