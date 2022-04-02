LSV Asset Management Sells 1,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $521.89. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

