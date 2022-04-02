LSV Asset Management Sells 12,100 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.68% of Victory Capital worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.