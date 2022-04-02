LSV Asset Management Sells 15,700 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.32% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

