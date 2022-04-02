LSV Asset Management Sells 158,389 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,389 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $15,502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,283,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AGO opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

