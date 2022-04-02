LSV Asset Management Sells 24,180 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of Ultra Clean worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $7,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.