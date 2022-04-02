LSV Asset Management Sells 273,796 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,796 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.73% of Wabash National worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WNC opened at $14.63 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,463.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

