LSV Asset Management Sells 33,500 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.74% of ABM Industries worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3,617.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

