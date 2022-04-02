LSV Asset Management Sells 3,900 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Boise Cascade worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.