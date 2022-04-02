LSV Asset Management Sells 50,500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.97% of Midland States Bancorp worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

