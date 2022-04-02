LSV Asset Management Sells 55,700 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.59% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BLX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

